i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.
IIIV stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in i3 Verticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
