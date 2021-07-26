i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

IIIV stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in i3 Verticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

