Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $135.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

