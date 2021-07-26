Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €43.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

Shares of BOSS opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €53.00 ($62.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

