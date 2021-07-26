Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Position Trimmed by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,874 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,873,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEC opened at $8.52 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58.

Hudson Executive Investment Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

