HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $700.00 at Bank of America

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $630.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.38.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $580.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.91. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $215.64 and a twelve month high of $616.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.