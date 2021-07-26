HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $8,812,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,659,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in HubSpot by 202.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $8,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $585.58. 611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,923. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.64 and a 1 year high of $616.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.38.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

