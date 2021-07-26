HRT Financial LP Sells 2,782 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

NYSE VEEV opened at $333.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $333.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

