HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $109,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGAU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.