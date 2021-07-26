HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,764 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $792,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,042,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,678,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $43.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -17.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

