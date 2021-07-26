HRT Financial LP Increases Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 457.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Gannett were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gannett in the 1st quarter worth $12,023,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gannett by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 633,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 384.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 445,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

