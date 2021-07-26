HRT Financial LP Has $483,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HRT Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $333.06 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $333.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

