HRT Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 1,260.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 238,114 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.20% of Jaguar Health worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JAGX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

