HRT Financial LP Decreases Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,895 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in RPC were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RPC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RPC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after buying an additional 285,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.18 on Monday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $901.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,490. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

