HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 44,218 FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXWU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

FOXWU stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU).

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.