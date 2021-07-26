Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,270 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.