Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1,025.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.38 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

