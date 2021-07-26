Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $17.23 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 112,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,542.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

