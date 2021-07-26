Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $338.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

