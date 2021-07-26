Horizon Protocol (HZN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32,792.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,792.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00116540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00132736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,064.89 or 0.99725172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.97 or 0.00840906 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

