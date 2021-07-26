Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Earnings Results

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

HON stock opened at $229.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.01. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25. The company has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.