Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,816 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

HTLF stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

