Holocene Advisors LP Has $630,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,678,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

