Holocene Advisors LP Has $478,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71,359 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.