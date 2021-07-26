Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,811 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 57,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $35.29 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

