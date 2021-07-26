Holo (HOT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $132.43 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00843395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00084525 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

