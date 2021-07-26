Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, increased their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.