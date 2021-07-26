Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Stephens

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.48.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. 1,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

