Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.