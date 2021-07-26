Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Hilltop comprises approximately 2.3% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Hilltop worth $19,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hilltop by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after buying an additional 357,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after buying an additional 317,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.48.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. 2,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.