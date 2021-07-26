Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 151,294 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $405,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $936,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $516,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $19.02. 3,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,171. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

