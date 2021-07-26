Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,092,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,511,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,070,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,453,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $4,045,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,307. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

