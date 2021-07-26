Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp makes up 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Ameris Bancorp worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,938,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 527,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after buying an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $46.70. 3,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABCB. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

