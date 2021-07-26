Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 647,703 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 647,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,454. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OEC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

