Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $369.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

