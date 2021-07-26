HempCoin Tops One Day Volume of $464.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $464.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,194.57 or 0.99863601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00032419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000763 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009476 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,796,976 coins and its circulating supply is 262,661,826 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

