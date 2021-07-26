HempCoin (THC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $236.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,183.21 or 1.00834753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00072560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010204 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,807,714 coins and its circulating supply is 262,672,564 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars.

