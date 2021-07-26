HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HLFFF stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $104.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

