Helix (HLIX) Price Up 840.2% This Week

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded up 840.2% against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a market cap of $115,200.34 and $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022723 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001500 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

