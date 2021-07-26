Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $147,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

