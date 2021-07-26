HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 296.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AQST. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. 2,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,853. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.