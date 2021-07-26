HC Wainwright Cuts Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $25.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.