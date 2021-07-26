Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HVT opened at $38.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.65. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

