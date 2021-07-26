Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $32,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 242,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,352,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $804,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 27.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.