Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.10. 2,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70.
In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.