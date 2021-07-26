Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.10. 2,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

