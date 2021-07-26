Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

HRMY stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 140.14.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.