Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares were up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $657.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.32%.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.