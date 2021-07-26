Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.23. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

