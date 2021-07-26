Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,836 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $104.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.63. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

