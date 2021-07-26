Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,740 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $112.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

