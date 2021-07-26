Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,249 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Covetrus worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 754,020 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 661,551 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,922.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,988 shares of company stock worth $1,713,614 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVET opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

